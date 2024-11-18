O'Keefe Ranch looking to Regional District of North Okanagan for support

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Image included in O'Keefe's Statement of Significance, from Beautiful BC Magazine - Summer 1967.

The O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society is still seeking support from other branches of municipal government after the City of Vernon denied a request for funding and reverted to an old funding structure – reducing the amount of money it receives each year.

Society president Bruce Cummings will be before the Regional District of North Okanagan looking for support – both financial and otherwise. In a letter to the board of directors, Cummings asks the RDNO to officially back their bid to become a provincially-designated heritage site.

“We respectfully request that the RDNO prepare and submit a letter of support for the O'Keefe Ranch’s designation as a B.C. Heritage Site,” reads the letter penned by Cummings. “This designation would help solidify the ranch’s importance as a cultural and historical asset and would enhance our efforts to secure provincial and federal funding.”

The ranch property is owned by the City of Vernon and leased to the society each year, the original 30-year lease was signed in 1997 and is set to expire in spring 2027.

In recent years, the city has budgeted to provide an annual $50,000 to the ranch, and has often provided more funding on top of that at the society’s request. Recently, Vernon council decided to stick to the original lease specified contribution of $10,000 a year for capital works – the ranch is now asking RDNO for an operating grant for 2025.

As the 2027 lease expiration looms, the ranch is also requesting continued financial support from the RDNO in the remaining term “to help ensure the ranch’s future sustainability and facilitate our goal of obtaining provincial funding.”

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming previously explained in a Vernon council meeting that museums generally require substantial public annual transfers – a responsibility he says “the province backed out of.”

Cummings and the delegation will be before the RDNO board of directors at its Nov. 20 meeting. Typical process dictates once a delegation is heard it will be considered at the next regular meeting, unless a unanimous vote from members decides otherwise.