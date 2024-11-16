Downtown Vernon Association presenting Frostival Nov. 29 in the city centre

Photo: Contributed

A new free event by the Downtown Vernon Association will kick off the Yuletide season.

Peter Kaz, with the DVA, said the Nov. 29 Frostival promises to be a “sparkling street festival, that will be jam-packed with free music, vendors, holiday characters, oversized decor, photo op areas and festive activities for the entire family.”

Buildings and the streets along 30th Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be lit up to celebrate the event.

Some street closures will be in effect for the event, and parking will be free throughout the downtown core.

“You will find food trucks, characters, fun decor, music, fire dancers, DJs, carollers, activities, fun elves and so much more,” said Kaz. “There will be numerous spots for photos, where you can get your family Christmas cards done. We were told that a jolly old fella, was going to make a grand entrance that night around 6 p.m.”

The 3400 block will also host a main stage for the party.

“Businesses are decking their halls with amazing items to help you stuff your stockings and fill your bellies,” Kaz said. “Dress warm, bring your family - and pets - and let's kick off the season together.”

Frostival will take place on Friday Nov. 29, the day before the DVA kicks off its "Christmas Saturdays" campaign, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, where people can get free photos with Santa.

There will also be many elves, carollers, musicians, free parking and, of course, shopping.

On Dec. 7, the DVA is hosting a free Hot Chocolate Challenge.

“Plus, many of our businesses will be hosting ‘Shop Late ‘Til 8’ Thursdays in December as well,” Kaz said.

There will also be a Free Parking Day on Dec. 24 for those last minute shoppers.