Vernon's Towne Theatre hosting premiere of the much-anticipated Gladiator 2

One of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of the year will premiere at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

There will be an advanced screening of Gladiator 2, starring the likes of Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, Nov. 21 with the movie beginning a three-week run Nov. 22.

Bringing such a high-profile movie to Vernon is a major coup for the independent theatre.

“Normally, little independent theatres aren't allowed to get big movies, the big theatres get them,” said Scott John, with the Towne Theatre.

But winning the Best Independent Cinema in Canada last year brought a lot of attention to the Towne.

After winning the prestigious award, Scott said they spoke with Paramount big wigs in Las Vegas and were given a chance to premier the Ryan Reynolds movie “If” earlier this year.

“It was a smaller new release and we blew it out of the park,” John said. “Vernon made them three times as much money as they would have historically gotten for that movie. That gave them the confidence to give us their biggest movie of the year.”

And to get into the Gladiator spirit, the Towne will be hosting special events at the movie launch.

The first two nights, Nov. 21 and 22, will be 19-plus events as alcohol will be for sale.

Cesars, of course, will be available as will other adult beverages. Carrying on with the ancient Rome theme, there will be a toga party and other special events on the opening two nights.

After that, the shows will be all ages as per usual.

Advanced tickets are available online and John encourages movie goers to order in advance as it gives studio execs a good idea how the movie is doing.

Doing well on the Gladiator 2 premier will open the door for more blockbuster movies in the summer.

John said bringing in such high-profile movies would benefit the theatre financially, allowing it to fund a range of community programs.

“This is a really big deal for us and we hope everyone comes out to see Gladiator 2,” John said.

For more information, visit the Towne Theatre website.