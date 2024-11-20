Compassionate Friends of Canada holding ceremony to support those who have suffered child loss

Photo: The Compassionate Friends of Vernon

The Compassionate Friends of Canada (TCF) Vernon Chapter is inviting people to join them at their WorldWide Candle Lighting Service of remembrance and hope.

The ceremony is to help support families after the passing of a child or children.

The Vernon chapter is joining other TCF members, relatives and supporters around the world. The first candles will be lit in New Zealand, lights will continue to be lit for 24 hours.

The Vernon ceremony will be at Paddlewheel Hall on Dec. 8. The service will start at 6:15 p.m. and candles will be lit at 7 p.m.

Candles will be provided to everyone attending. Poems, writings, and pictures of your child for the service can be sent to Cliona Curran.