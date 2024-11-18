Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Club aims to raise $4.9M to enhance current day lodge

Photo: Vanessa Garrison Photography

As Vernon's Sovereign Lake Nordic Club opens for the season, the club is also beginning a fundraising campaign for the public day lodge.

The new facility would enhance the current lodge and provide the space and amenities needed to host Nordic sports enthusiasts.

The existing 3,800-square foot day lodge, built in 1990, is not wheelchair-friendly and often leaves little room for gearing up or socializing on a normal day, let alone during some of the major events Sovereign hosts.

“It can get a little steamy and there’s still a great energy, but unfortunately, people who would have stayed to catch up together or share a meal, they have to go elsewhere,” says Wendy Shannon, SLNC general manager, the non-profit that operates a trail network and activities within Silver Star Provincial Park. “We want to have space for everyone to enjoy the lodge.”

As part of the club’s community outreach, groups with different abilities get to participate in adaptive Nordic skiing, but the lodge doesn’t have a quiet, accessible gathering space. School groups get ready in a small nearby cabin without washrooms.

Seniors are also active at the facility 25 minutes from Vernon on Silver Star Road.

Sovereign’s day lodge renewal would see the current lodge renovated alongside the construction of an addition, bringing the facility to nearly 8,000 square feet.

It would also add room in common areas and kitchen facilities to cook hot meals at club gatherings and special events. The lodge would be able to offer fully accessible amenities, including entrance ramps, bathrooms, hallways and gathering spaces on both levels and an elevator.

“Here we have this beautiful backdrop, world-class trails and grooming, some of the best snow around and now we can have an inclusive, inviting lodge to match,” says Cyndy Flores, SLNC board chair.

Enhanced facilities could also mean the opportunity to host national championships which bring big tourism dollars to the area.

The fundraising campaign has already collected more than $1.5 million of the $4.9 million needed to complete the project.

An economic impact study released last spring shows SLNC contributes $5.2 million to the BC economy every year through club operations and associated tourism.

The club will host the Nordic Cup Dec. 5-8 and the combined North American Cup and Odlum Brown BC Cup biathlon Dec. 13-15, both drawing hundreds of participants, coaches and family members for four to seven days as athletes train and compete.

With high elevation snow and spectacular trails, many athletes from across North America start their training seasons at Sovereign Lake.

It’s also become a destination for Nordic ski tourists and a popular activity among locals with 2,800 pass holders, 50,000 annual day visits, school groups and 500 skiers age three to 80-plus in a variety of formal programs.

As a public facility in a provincial park, SLNC is working with BC Parks to advance the functional and architectural drawings, created by MQN architects in Vernon.

BC Parks will manage the day lodge construction, including tendering for proposals. Site work would begin in 2025.

As park use permit holders, the club is responsible for improvements to the buildings, and BC Parks has committed $1.4 million to the lodge renewal. Now the club is turning to the community to help build the day lodge and a legacy.

“This really is a chance to create a legacy of outdoor winter enjoyment for so many children, families, seniors and athletes for years to come,” says Malcolm Devine, chairperson, SLNC’s Lodge Legacy Committee.

To learn more about the project and donate, click here.