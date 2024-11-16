Volunteers are needed for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Vernon next year

Photo: Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Canada’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is looking for volunteers in Vernon.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, raises money to fund programs and services and enable research, while sending a message of inclusion and hope to the estimated 85,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia and the people who care for them.

The walk could not happen without more than 300 volunteers across 20 communities, led by volunteer walk committee chairs.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is looking for a walk chairperson to help make sure the event is a success in Vernon in May of next year.

In Vernon, the walk has been supported for the last six years by Andrea Campbell, one of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s support and education co-ordinators.

Each of the events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. Campbell’s involvement has made it possible for the community to host a vibrant and unique event – one that goes above and beyond to recognize its honourees.

“Our committee likes to create themes that celebrate the people we’re honouring,” she says. “This year, the honouree was a teacher who has always loved bright colours. Participants dressed in tie-dye, we blew bubbles and made all our decorations colourful. It was so much fun!”

“As a walk chair, you can bring ideas to life and create a special day for everyone,” Campbell says. “You play a key role in starting important conversations about dementia in your community.”

With seven communities in need of walk chairs across the province, volunteers make all the difference to the success of the walk. Volunteering is a way to expand leadership skills, provide your expertise and network with others in your community. It also shows your commitment to changing the future for British Columbians affected by dementia.

“Don’t be scared,” volunteer Marisa Gagne says. “I felt supported by volunteers, society staff and the community to put on an important event for people affected by dementia. People are generous and grateful for the opportunity to help. I carry the positivity I felt as a walk chair with me in my day-to-day life, year-round.”

If you are interested in becoming a walk chair in your community, contact Nick Dunn at 604-742-4908 or [email protected].