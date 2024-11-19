A Christmas Story coming to Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre

Photo: Powerhouse Theatre

One of the most beloved Christmas tales is coming to Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre.

Based on the beloved 1983 movie, A Christmas Story tells the heartwarming, hilarious tale of Ralphie Parker, a nine-year-old on a mission to find a Red Ryder BB gun under the Christmas tree.

Directed by Jackson Mace, this delightful production has all the iconic moments from the movie, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace, school bully Scut Farkas, the triple dog dare, the Old Man’s major prize and even the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin.

The play starts Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 7.

For a full list of times and for tickets, click here.

Powerhouse is also looking for a few people to assist with the set up of food for the “Friends and Family” performance of A Christmas Story on Nov. 22.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact Sharon Pratico at [email protected].