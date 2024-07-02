Emergency repair being done at Okanagan Landing Road after failed hydrant valve

Contributed Tracey Prediger

UPDATE: 5:10 P.M.

Households near the area will experience a water service disruption for approximately five hours while the City of Vernon does repair work on a hydrant valve.

Crews are on scene at the 6400 block of Okanagan Landing Road conducting emergency repairs. Reports of water gushing up and pooling beside the road came in around 3:30 p.m on Tuesday.

The city is now setting up single lane alternating traffic.

"Motorists in the area should expect minor travel delays, and are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures," said city spokesperson Josh Winquist.

Winquist provided a list of affected properties, and noted the area of disruption could expand without notice.

6335 - 7090 Okanagan Landing Rd

Lakeshore Rd (from Okanagan Landing Rd to 2691 Lakeshore Rd)

Marshall Fields

Cummins Rd

Dallas Rd

Captain Bailey Rd and Captain Bailey Way

Willow Park Rd

Longacre Dr to Apollo Rd and Upper Apollo Rd

"The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and thanks everyone for your patience and understanding. Further information will be provided as it becomes available," wrote Winquist.

ORIGINAL: 4:19 P.M.

Water is gushing up beside Okanagan Landing Road as police assess the situation.

A pool of water is forming beside the 6400 block of Okanagan Landing Road, but staying off the pavement. Traffic is flowing in both directions.

Reports came in Tuesday afternoon, including talk of a water main break. Firefighters responded and were on scene around until 4 p.m., but have turned the situation over to police.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon and Vernon RCMP for more information.

-with files from Tracey Prediger