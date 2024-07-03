On the Streets: What does the public think of electric scooters in Vernon?

Connor McDowell

Electric scooters have been available in Vernon for three years, and the public has travelled more than 700,000 kilometres on Neuron's scooters alone.

The scooter pilot program has gained continued support from Vernon council, making the scooters seem like an upcoming, permanent feature of the community.

As the world seeks to find alternatives to fossil fuel-ed travel, the electric scooters are providing a service that, after one year, reportedly saved an estimated 25 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in Vernon alone.

But the scooters are new. It's only been a few years, and some issues are still being worked out. Neuron spokesperson Isaac Ransom told Castanet the company continuously adjusts details like GPS-enforced "low speed" zones.

As the community feedback provides an update regarding safety and desired uses, the scooter provider can limit certain zones to be restricted to driving no more than 15 kilometres per hour.

Castanet hit the streets Tuesday morning to ask people what they think of scooters. Among mixed reviews, a few overlapping concerns were the fact that people often ride together on one scooter, often don't wear helmets, and that the scooters are left around town.

