Celebrations in Polson Park dampened by weather for Canada Day in Vernon

Connor McDowell

It was a mixed bag of weather for Canada Day, posing a challenge for the society that organized the event.

Mayla Janzen is the president of the VOICE Society, which hosted Vernon's Canada Day festivities for the first time this year. Janzen said the spotty weather was a bit of an obstacle, but things went well.

“We do our best to plan ahead, to be ahead of the game and organized, and there are just always things that come out of left field at the last minute," he said.

"So you just kind of take it and go with it, and luckily the day’s turning out really good.”

Janzen said the rain came in spurts throughout the day, but she was happy to see thousands of people enjoying themselves in Polson Park.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region at about 1 p.m. and rainfall poured for periods in the later afternoon. Janzen said the weather drove some people away, but the park was still full for the day.

When asked about comments from Scott Anderson, a former councillor who expressed concern that VOICE was focusing too much on historic griefs like residential schools in its planning of Canada Day celebrations, Janzen said the society was simply looking to make the day more inclusive.

“I do think the nature of Canada Day and what we’re celebrating is kind of changing as we go forward here. We have a chunk of our population that does have some trauma, and we would like them to feel as welcome as everyone else.”

Anderson wrote that the country's name day is not the time to evoke failures, but to celebrate successes. His letter to Vernon council suggested that mourning should be reserved for other days.

"Canada Day celebrations in Vernon are neither the time nor place to cringe when the name of our country comes up. How does that make it more accessible?" he wrote.

Janzen said it's about bringing people together.

“We’re just trying to keep it a nice, welcoming place and to be careful about the certain sorts of things that we’re putting on display here. Just so that anyone who comes down from any segment of our population can feel just as welcome as anyone else.”

She added that anyone who would like to recommend changes to the celebrations and festivities can offer input by contacting the Vernon Okanagan Inspired Community Events Society.