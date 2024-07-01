Severe thunderstorm warning for North Okanagan, Shuswap, watches in Kelowna, Kamloops

Photo: Alertable.ca A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the North Okanagan-Shuswap on Monday afternoon.

Keep your eyes on the sky this Canada Day — and not just for fireworks or drone shows.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for parts of the Southern Interior.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just after 1 p.m. for the North Okanagan and Shuswap, including the Vernon and Salmon Arm areas. Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, as well as the Kamloops region.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain. It warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Parts of the Kootenays are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

You can find the latest Environment Canada weather alerts here.