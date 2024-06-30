Man taken to hospital, firefighters say he was filling van with gas on side of Silver Star Road

Firefighters on scene say a man was transported to hospital after sustaining injuries while attempting to fill gas into his van on Silver Star Road on Sunday.
First responders were called around 3 p.m. with reports of a van on fire near Cunningham Road on Silver Star Road. On scene, emergency medical personnel tended to a man laying on the sidewalk.
Firefighters on scene told Castanet the man was injured while trying to fill gas into his vehicle. Speaking to police, a woman described the man’s leg as being on fire.
A jerry can rested on the sidewalk near the blue van.
BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP and Vernon Fire Department were on scene. Traffic was slowed to alternating single-lane traffic.
Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.