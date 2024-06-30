238248
Woman plunged 40 feet down road embankment while driving to Silver Star

On Saturday, a woman narrowly escaped serious injury after her vehicle rolled down a 40-foot embankment off Silver Star Road.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 9500 block when the woman, driving to Silver Star, veered off the shoulder. Swan Lake BX Fire Chief Bill Wacey, along with the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society (VSAR) and the Silver Star Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the woman inside her car at the bottom of the embankment. They used rope harnesses and carefully descended the slope to provide assistance.

Chief Wacey reported that the woman was "shaken up" but "extremely lucky" to have avoided serious harm. The rescue team placed her in a basket and used ropes to lift her to safety.

VSAR was called in to ensure the woman's safe extraction from the vehicle, which was in a difficult-to-reach location for the firefighters.

"It’s always good to have each other in the back pocket for assistance," chief Wacey added.

