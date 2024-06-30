Golf tournament raises $50k for Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society

Photo: VSAR Cheryl and Jody Lambert are seen recounting why they decided to organize a golf tournament fundraiser. Vernon Search and Rescue located their son in 2018 after he went missing while snowmobiling.

Vernon Search and Rescue will be benefitting from a $50,000 donation from a recent community fundraiser.

Organizers of the SOS for VSAR golf tournament released their fundraising numbers last week after the tournament was held at Vernon Golf and Country Club back on June 22. The organizers of the Support Our Searchers golf tournament said it was another good year.

“Our 3rd one bringing our total to $155,000.00 raised for Vernon Search and Rescue!" wrote the SOS for VSAR on its Facebook page. “Another successful golf tourney."

The hosts, Jody and Cheryl Lambert, decided to give back to SAR after their son was rescued by VSAR volunteers back in 2018. He was found after spending a January night separated from his group of snowmobilers.

Deciding to give back, the parents settled on a fundraiser golf tournament to raise money for the team that saved their son. This is supported by the participation of golfers and corporate sponsors.

“We are grateful for you all and extremely excited to raise these funds for such an amazing, much needed and truly appreciated organization,” wrote Cheryl. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

The SOS for VSAR golf tournament happens every second year and it's expected to return in 2026.