Sixty paddlers race in the rain on Okanagan Lake for Freshwater Challenge

Connor McDowell

Against the rain, local paddlers raced 40 kilometres on Okanagan Lake Sunday morning.

The Freshwater Challenge returned to Kin Beach in Vernon. It brought five teams starting at 8 a.m. to race deep into the lake, switching out every lap until around noon.

“It’s a pretty good turnout for the first one after so many years,” said Kimm Mitchell, who is on the racing committee. “Good crew, everyone’s having fun even with the weather.”

Due to the rainy weather, crews were huddled under tents or the picnic area at Kin Beach. They warmed up next to small heaters, and hung drenched clothes to dry.

There were 60 paddlers in total. Three teams from Kelowna raced, as well as one from Vernon and one from Chilliwack.

They were paddling outrigger boats, and doing switches between laps. One crew would return to the beach, hop out into the water and their teammates would hop in to race the next lap.

“Some teams love doing these water changes and others do not,” said Mitchell. “They’re just [for] fun.”

The winners will be announced later this afternoon. The prize at the for-fun event is the title of victor, as well as twelve mugs decorated with paddling artwork.

Mitchell said the event is planned to return next year. For more information, visit the Vernon Paddling Centre website.