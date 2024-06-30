Rock and roll is the order of the day for the Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and Music Festival today

As the annual Vernon Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and Music Festival enters its third day, there is still plenty so see and do.

Funtastic president Jamie Austin said volleyball, lawn bowling and the cornhole tournaments all wrap up today at Polson Park.

“We try to go community wide,” Austin said. “Funtastic was huge in the Vernon community years ago and we are trying to re-establish our roots. We are trying to bring everything back to the community.”

And at the DND grounds will be rocking this evening with several bands taking the stage.

“We have BC/DC. Everybody loves those guys. They are a ton of fun. We also have a Heart tribute band and there are a couple of local acts kicking around as well.”

BC/DC, an AC/DC tribute band, will headline tonight's music, taking to the stage at 10:30 p.m.

With more than 1,000 gigs to their credit, Canada’s BC/DC has systematically redefined the concept of tribute band, garnering iconic status amongst diehard fans, agents, and venues from Vancouver BC to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. From the backyard biker bashes of Ymir, to the star-studded legendary rooms of Las Vegas.

Unlike many tribute acts claiming to be “North America’s #1 Clone” or “Just Like the Real Thing”, BC/DC has turned the tables.

The band takes a comedic approach, claiming the tunes as their own, and to having “heard of some BC/DC tribute bands from Australia.”

They rarely give factual interviews to big city press. Adding to the schtick, the band members all go by comic aliases – lead singer Brendan Raftery’s Brian “Bon” Johnscottson paying respects to both AC/DC’s famous frontmen – Bon Scott and Brian Johnson.

Dying Breed opens the festivities at 6 p.m. followed by the Angie Heinze Band at 7 p.mn.

Heart tribute band Barracuda takes tp the stage at 8:30 p.m.

