Dancing with the Vernon Stars tickets are now on sale

Photo: File photo/Wayne Emde

Tickets are now on sale for Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

The fundraising event for the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) takes place Sept. 28 at the Vernon rec centre.

The party starts at 5:30 p.m, and will feature an evening of dance performances by local celebrities, a buffet-style dinner, drinks, a silent auction and more.

The event has not been held since the COVID-19 pandemic and the management, organizers and dancers are looking forward to bringing back this popular event.

“I’m excited to see how each of the dancers brings their own unique personality to their performance,” said NOHS Executive Director Lisa Matthews. “Some of the dancers have dance training and experience, but for others, it’s their first time. They’ve been training hard at City Dance and we’re getting excited to see their special routines.”

In addition to their training, the dancers have been hosting their own events to raise funds for Dancing with the Vernon Stars. Fundraisers completed to date include Susie & Brent Helland's “Burger and Beer” at Vernon’s Cactus Club Cafe, and Jason Kankam of the 'Stage Shakers' offering $50 massages.

“Look out for Kris Fuller and Ryan Sheepwash’s (Flirty Dancing) ‘Dinner and a Dance’ at the Enderby Legion on July 6, Kari Sargeant and Teresa Sanders of Four Left Feet’s ‘Pool Party and Spa Day’ on July 7 and Rebecca and Sophia Barton of the Disco Balls’ hot-dog barbeque at Save-On-Foods in Village Green Mall on July 20. Keep an eye on the NOHS social media for updates from the dancers.”

Individual tickets for the big night are $175 each. Tickets for an eight-person table can be purchased for $1,200 .

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.