Proceeds from drag bingo will go toward Vernon Pride

Photo: Whale Made Productions

Drag bingo is coming to Vernon in support of Vernon Pride.

The event is hosted by Whale Made Productions and Vernon Pride, and takes place July 5 at the Schubert Centre.

Tickets cost $30 each and include four rounds of bingo, music bingo, 50/50 raffle and chances to win prizes. Tickets are available online here, and doors to the event open at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Vernon Pride, the organization puts on Vernon’s annual pride week programming from August 12 to 18.

The group also has year-round programming “to bring together, celebrate, and support Vernon's 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Vernon Pride recently told Castanet it was expecting more pushback to this years pride events, including increased security.