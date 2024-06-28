'Spinning around and around': Parachutist recounts moment he realized jump went wrong

Photo: Rocky Tyson Tyson on a previous skydive – he's completed over 5,000 jumps

“The parachute lines were all twisted together, and I was spinning around and around really fast towards the ground.”

That’s from Rocky Tyson, a local parachutist whose tracking jump went wrong, Friday afternoon, prompting Vernon Search and Rescue to respond amid reports of a crash landing.

“When it came time to open the parachute, as the parachute came off of my back, I felt it already started to twist right away, and I knew I was in for a wild ride.”

Tyson said he looked up to see his parachute lines twisted together. He ended up having to pull the cutaway handle to release the main parachute, stabilize himself and deploy his reserve parachute.

Despite reports Tyson himself had landed in Okanagan Lake, the parachutist was able to fly himself to the airport and land safely.

“In that moment, I don't really have time to be scared or anything. You just kind of do what you've been trained to do,” said Tyson.

“Then after the reserve parachute opens up and you're flying safely, that's kind of when the emotion starts coming. And that's when I realized what had just happened.”

He was back up in the skies embarking on a tandem jump about half an hour later. Tyson is a tandem instructor and has a “little over” 5,000 jumps under his belt.

Even though he didn’t land in the lake, Tyson’s parachute did. He'd been searching for the chute Friday afternoon and let Castanet know that he'd been reunited with the sentimental item.

He says someone dropped the chute off at Okanagan Skydive just after 5 p.m. Friday