Enderby will conduct testing of the water distribution system starting July 3

Photo: Pixabay

Testing of the City of Enderby Water Distribution System will take place July 3 to 24.

Enderby is preparing to reconstruct its lower reservoir from fall 2024 through the spring 2025. The structure is failing and needs to be enlarged to meet current and future demands.

During construction, the city’s water distribution system will operate differently, as it will bypass the lower reservoir and send water directly to the upper reservoir.

While the bypass configuration has been tested for brief durations, the city will be testing it for a longer period in order to perform various "stress tests" on the system to simulate challenging scenarios such as a structure fire, water break or loss of a water source.

It is expected one such test will involve the issuance of a precautionary Water Quality Advisory due to drinking water only receiving one of its usual two disinfection barriers.

The advisory will be announced in advance, as its timing depends on other aspects of the bypass testing.

When the water distribution system is operating in bypass mode, the city is inviting water customers to complete the online form if there are any changes in drinking water quality.

The information will help officials diagnose anomalies with the bypass configuration that need to be addressed, prior to construction of the lower reservoir.

The form is only to report drinking-water changes during the bypass testing. For other water quality concerns, report issues to the city at [email protected].