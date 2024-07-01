BC Farmers Market program sees increased demand but not increased funding

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Demand for the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program has grown in Vernon, but funding remains the same.

Peter Leblanc, program manager, says Vernon has 167 spots in the program with 38 exclusively for seniors.

“There is likely way more demand for the program than capacity, and this has been increasing recently. Our funding envelope is unchanged from the last two years,” said Leblanc in an email.

““The [Vernon] partner explained to me they are seeing people who were managing, with a low income, to survive, struggle now.”

He’s also clarifying how the program works after some Vernon seniors were confused and upset over neighbouring communities receiving coupons before Vernon.

Leblanc says program partners are allowed to give coupons for up to 16 weeks out of a total 23 weeks.

“[Vernon partners] count back 16 weeks from Thanksgiving – and start distribution around that time. That is the same method they have used for several years,” said Leblanc.

“They strive for households having coupons to still have some coupons coming when families are tending to celebrate and there is a fall bounty.”

Leblanc is also confirming that seniors remain eligible for the program, after some seniors thought they weren’t.

Partners have discretion to choose which people receive coupons, which oculd lead them to support people who have been on the waiting list in previous years over people who’d received support in years previous.

The Farmers Market Nutrition Program is funded by the province, and gives low-income households up to $27/week to spend at local farmers markets.