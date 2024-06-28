No one was injured after parachutist lands in Okanagan Lake near Vernon Yacht Club

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon Search and Rescue were called after reports of a parachutist landing in Okanagan Lake Friday afternoon.

Coralie Nairn, with VSAR, said crews rushed to the scene, but were stood down before they launched their rescue boat.

“We received a call from RCMP that a parachutist had to cut their main [chute] and use their reserve chute,” Nairn said.

Nairn said the parachutist landed safely near the Vernon Yacht Club and boaters in the area sprang into action to help out.

“No one was hurt,” Nairn said of the incident that happened around 1:30 p.m.