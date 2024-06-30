Okanagan Landing used to be a bustling place with boats, people and trains

Photo: Vernon Museum The S.S. Okanagan sternwheeler docked at the Okanagan Landing wharf. To the right is the Station House building, which now houses the museum of the same name.

If you were transported back in time to more than 100 years ago, Okanagan Landing would have been a bustling place.

The hissing of a steam locomotive would be heard as it arrived at Okanagan Landing station on the Canadian Pacific Rail (CPR) line. An unassuming maroon building labelled "CPR Station" marked the first stop for many arriving in Vernon.

Today, Okanagan Landing is a quiet part of the North Okanagan region, and many residents may not know its importance in Vernon's development as a major city.

When the CPR completed its transcontinental rail service in 1885, the country was connected by rail from Coast to Coast. In 1892, the CPR built a spur line from Sicamous to the head of Okanagan Lake in Vernon. This terminal, known as 'Okanagan Landing,' became the major transfer point for goods and people from rail to water transportation. Okanagan Lake was the original "highway" in the region, facilitating access to the rest of the province and beyond.

After 1900, Vernon's population increased sharply, and new businesses, such as ranches and orchards, sprang up overnight. Okanagan Landing was a central port supplying necessities to communities throughout the Valley, such as Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton and Westbank.

More than 75 tons of freight came through Sicamous each week, boosting the regional economy. This economic dependency on Vernon greatly benefited Okanagan Landing businesses that supported the movement of goods and people across the lake.

One example of the challenges of regional dependency is that of former Boer-War soldier George Henry Williams. In June 1907, Williams was living in Summerland, awaiting his marriage license to be issued by the government agent in Vernon. With only one day left before the wedding and no license in sight, Williams traveled to Okanagan Landing by steamboat to expedite the license.

He arrived in Okanagan Landing in the early afternoon and realized he had only two hours before the steamboat left for Summerland. Riding fast on horseback along the rough road linking Okanagan Landing to Vernon, Williams discovered that the government agent was out of town and his license unobtainable. A mad dash back to Okanagan Landing was made, but it was too late - the steamboat had left. Considerable phoning and conversing were necessary to advise the wedding guests of the delay.

Today, communities across the Okanagan are connected by roads, not water. This history is preserved in the Stationhouse Museum in the original CPR building. Donated in 1982 to the Okanagan Landing & District Community Association, the museum features a 21'x4' scale model depicting Okanagan Landing in 1914. The Stationhouse Museum, a partner of the Museum & Archives of Vernon, opens each summer for visitors to learn about the history of Okanagan Landing.

For the reminder of the summer season, Stationhouse Museum is open Friday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. - weather permitting. The museum is located adjacent to Paddlewheel Hall at 7813 Okanagan Landing Road.

Jenna Kiesman is the Hall Manager of the Okanagan Landing & District Community Association.