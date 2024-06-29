Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and A&W Music Festival continued tonight with country music

Saturday night is country music night at the Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and A&W Music Festival.

Taking place at the DND grounds in Vernon, the popular music festival event kicked off Friday and carries on through Canada Day.

Aaron Goodvin will headline tonight's concert taking to the stage at 10:30 p.m.

Hot on the heels of his first headline tour, It’s the Ride, the Canadian country artist will be releasing 'Country Dance' globally on July 7.

Goodvin has teamed up with the same writers that helped him pen 'Lonely Drum,' the double-platinum, award-winning song that spawned its own line dance and was featured on the nationally syndicated Bobby Bones show.

The Alberta-born, Nashville-based artist has enjoyed a storied career that includes three critically acclaimed albums, two No. 1 singles, six top 10s, a 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year Award, a 2020 JUNO Award nomination for Country Album of the Year, and a tour with Rascal Flatts.

He was also nominated for two 2022 CCMA Awards – Interactive Artist of the Year and Single of The Year for his second No. 1 Canadian single, 'Boy Like Me,' bringing his career total to 11 nominations.

Goodvin will take to the Funtastic stage at 10:30 p.m.

Opening act Courtney Hunt will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Hunt is a Canadian country recording artist with her heart set on making an impact on the world through her music. After years on the road as a front woman in the seasoned cover band Appaloosa, Hunt decided it was time to embark on a solo career, winning the 2023 BCCMA’s “Ray Mcauley” Emerging Artist Of The Year award.

In January of 2023 she released her debut single to Canadian Country Radio, 'Bottle This Up, which reach the number 20 spot on Sirius XM’s “Top Of The Country” chart in its first week of airplay. Hunt has plans for an EP this year.

Rounding out the evening is Riley Taylor who starts his performance at 8:30 p.m.

Taylor is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Burton, New Brunswick. Surrounded by music from a young age, Taylor was influenced by the country classics being played on his uncle’s and grandfathers’ guitars at bonfires.

Inspired by the power of these songs, Taylor quickly gravitated toward the genre.

Picking up his guitar in high school with humble beginnings of bedroom concerts and the odd brazen bonfire jam, he moved on to the bar scene just as he was old enough to get in. After winning the Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase, Taylor cemented himself as one to watch in the future of Canadian country music.

For tickets, click here.