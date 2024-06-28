IIO investigating large police presence incident in Lavington, Thursday

Contributed

Thursday evening's incident on Learmouth Road in Lavington is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC.

Simon Druker with the RCMP's top watch dog organization confirmed the incident that took place near Learmouth Road and Highway 6 is being investigated.

"We are not releasing any further information at this point," said Druker in an email.

It's not clear what is being investigated at this time, or why.

A large police presence was spotted blocking a portion of Learmouth Road in Lavington as early as 3 p.m., Thursday.

Pictures from area resident Jerome Hildebrand, shows multiple RMCP vehicles and at least one BC Emergency Health Services vehicle on scene.

Most of the police presence had left the area by about 7:45 p.m. with photos showing just two RCMP cars remaining. They appeared to be centred around an older model truck.

Vernon RCMP forwarded Castanet's requests for information to strategic communications, and the IIO responded with the news that the incident was being investigated.