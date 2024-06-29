Vernon plant-forward cafe will shut its doors by the end of the day

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s Roxy Cafe is closing its doors and today is the last chance to enjoy the coffee shop.

The vegan/vegetarian cafe announced on Facebook it had sold the shop earlier this week. Despite keys changing hands in early July, the cafe made its final day June 29.

“It's a pretty emotional and overwhelming decision to have made the decision to sell but we want to make sure that you all know that you have been so appreciated over the past three years,” reads the Facebook post.

The cafe operators say they would love to see patrons take one last visit before the shop officially shutters.

It's also reminding anyone with gift cards to stop by the cafe and use them before the closure.

“On behalf of Linda, myself and the absolute best staff anyone could ask for..... so long , farewell and Viva la Vegan! Food Love and Kindness!”

Roxy Cafe will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its final day.