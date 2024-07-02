Project Christmas Elf helping Okanagan families in danger of closing amid search for new leader

Photo: Facebook/Andrea Campbell New load of gifts arriving from sponsors in December 2023

Project Christmas Elf says the program will not be able to run this year if it can’t find a new leader.

Andrea Campbell is the current head elf, and says her and fellow leader, Amanda Wilms, need to step down for health-related reasons. The pair has sent word out to its sponsors and families, but so far, no one has stepped up to take over the volunteer-leadership position.

“If we don't find anyone in time … then we won't run this year,” said Campbell. “Because the person's going to need to meet with us and it does take a little bit of time to take over the project.”

Campbell says the project has a number of volunteers, but still needs someone to take over running it. Her and Wilms would assist the new person, but they’re simply unable to take on the full load of the project.

The lead role would be busy from September to December with a lot of hands-on work. The head elf would find fundraisers, approach sponsors and media, get the word out about the program, sort through applications and match families with sponsors,

Project Christmas Elf originally started in Vernon, but has grown to cover both the North and Central Okanagan. She says a new head elf could be from anywhere in the Okanagan.

Anyone interested in the head elf position can email Project Christmas Elf at [email protected]

The project helps financially stressed families throughout the Okanagan during the holiday season. Families in need provide a wish list of sorts, and sponsor families help provide items.

In 2022 the project supported 90 families in the Okanagan.

An anonymous sponsored family said in a Facebook post; "Sponsor of family #137 thank you so much for helping to make our Christmas a better day, my kids were happy with their gifts and it was so fun to watch their faces light up."