Vernon athlete completes Bretzel Ultra Tri Quintuple, now has sights set on triple deca in Italy

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Shanda Hill can add the 2024 Bretzel Ultra Tri Quintuple to her list of amazing accomplishments.

A post on her Facebook page said Hill finished the event in France on Friday in 106 hours and 44 minutes, beating her 2016 record of 117 hours.

“Shanda placed 21st overall out of 44 competitors and 6th out of 11 women. This incredible achievement saw her swim 19 km, bike 900 km, and run 211 km in only 106 hours,” said the post.

Hill has a long list of incredible feats of athletic prowess and is the only person on the planet to have completed three Double Deca races.

And with the Bretzel Ultra Tri Quintuple out of the way, Hill is now setting her sights on the longest, most challenging race on the world: the triple deca in Italy this September.

The race will mark the first time a triple deca race has ever been held. It's the longest triathlon ever held by the International Ultra Triathlon Association.

Competitors will swim 114 km, bike 5,400 km and run 1,266 km.