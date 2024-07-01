City of Vernon advises residents of temporary closure on Silver Star Road

Photo: City of Vernon Map of detours

Silver Star Road will be temporarily closed to through traffic this week as crews construct shoulders.

The City of Vernon says Silver Star Road between Barker Road and L & A Road will be closed to through traffic during construction hours, starting as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Local and business traffic will still be able to access properties in the area. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the day, July 4.

Temporary detours in place will have motorists travelling a south detour along East Dedecker Road, L & A Road to Rimer Road. Motorists travelling north-east will continue to use Silver Star Road with detours at L & A Road.

Residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detours accordingly.

The city is reminding motorists to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.