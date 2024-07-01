Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise is still operating Wise Wildlife Control, and has no plans of quitting any time soon

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's wildlife expert is still in operation, despite some online rumours.

Last month, Pete Wise retired from Vernon Search and Rescue after 60 years, but he is still operating Wise Wildlife Control Services, which he started more than 40 years ago.

And Wise is busier than ever answering calls for assistance with wild critters are all description.

“I'm still working. I have no intention of backing off yet. Wise Wildlife Control is still active and fully engaged,” Wise said. “We are here to handle problems, which we do.”

And business is booming.

“We have been running,” said Wise who starts his day at 4 a.m. and often does not finish until the evening.

“This time of year, I work seven days a week. We get lots of phone calls for wildlife and even though I may not be able to take some of them, the least I can do is point people in the right direction, and offer them some verbal help, which we are more than happy to do.”

Dominating calls for help at this time of year is people dealing marmots.

“There are lots of marmots right now. The juvies are all on the move and we are getting tons of calls on marmots,” Wise said, adding there are also numerous calls about other critters like deers and racoons, the latter of which is classified as invasive to the Okanagan.

“There is a cornucopia of wildlife right now,” he said. “We are trying to deal with these as best we possibly can.”