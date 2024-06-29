The Exquisite Hour moving on to MainStage festival in Chiliwack

Connor McDowell

After taking home multiple awards at the Okanagan Zone festival – including best production, best director and best actor in a leading role, the local play is moving to the MainStage festival in Chiliwack.

Director Tanya Laing Gahr says she has confidence in her two actors in The Exquisite Hour going into the festival. They are set to perform at Chiliwack's MainStage festival, on July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

“The two of them together have amazing chemistry, so I think when people are watching this play, they will see a really genuine connection between the two actors on stage," she said.

Kristine Larsen is the stage manager at Vernon's local Powerhouse Theatre, but also one of two actors in the performance. Paul Philps, who stars with her, is a beginner off to a good start, Laing Gahr says, because he won best actor at Okanagan Zone after being only in two plays.

The play is set in the 1960s and tells the story of an encyclopedia saleswoman meeting a bachelor in his backyard. The director says the play is all about peaceful, easy feeling, and the set is all about bringing viewers into the summer of 1962.

“You’ll see movement, you’ll feel the heat, you’ll be able to hear the sounds of a summer evening. We really just wanted to evoke this sense of peace and all is well with the world.”

For more information about the upcoming performance, visit the MainStage theatre festival page.