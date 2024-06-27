Small police presence remains in Lavington

Photo: Jerome Hildebrand

UPDATE 8:07 p.m.

A small portion of Learmouth Road still appears to be blocked by RCMP vehicles, but most emergency crews have left.

Resident Jerome Hildebrand says two or three RCMP vehicles remain on scene as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

An older model truck can be seen between police cars where the road is blocked off. The truck has a broken window and glass is scattered on the road.

BC Emergency Health Services told Castanet to direct questions to the Vernon RCMP. Castanet has reached out to Mounties for more information.

ORIGINAL 6:34 p.m.

Several residents are reporting a large police presence on Learmouth Road in Lavington.

Photos on social media show RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services on scene. Learmouth Road appears to be closed to traffic.

A resident tells Castanet the police presence was on scene as early as 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The reason for the police presence is unknown at this time.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.