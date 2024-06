Photo: Facebook/Jay Roam

Several residents are reporting a large police presence on Learmouth Road in Lavington.

Photos on social media show RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services on scene. Learmouth Road appears to be closed to traffic.

A resident tells Castanet the police presence was on scene as early as 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The reason for the police presence is unknown at this time.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.