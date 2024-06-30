New zoning bylaw adopted by City of Vernon to align with provincial legislation

Photo: Connor McDowell The downtown bus exchange in Vernon is designated as a 'transit oriented development area,' where the city now must allow 10-storey buildings to be built.

The City of Vernon has been working under a deadline to align its zoning bylaw with provincial bills on residential development and transit-oriented areas.

Vernon city council adopted its new zoning bylaw to ensure compliance at the June 24 meeting.

The city is now required to allow 10-storey buildings go up in two designated transit oriented areas: Village Green Centre Exchange and the Downtown Exchange. They are now considered high-density development areas, because they meet the provincial criteria as places of frequent transit service.

The goal in densifying these areas is to address housing shortages across B.C.

Construction of 10-storey buildings must now be allowed in the 200-metre area around Village Green Exchange and the Downtown Exchange. Six-storey buildings must be allowed within the 400-metre area.

“This change requires the city to reimagine commercial and mixed use (commercial mixed with housing) developments in the city,” wrote the City of Vernon on its website.

“For the new Zoning Bylaw, this includes where they are located, the size and scale of buildings, as well as what types of uses are allowed.”

Staff at the city raced to comply with provincial requirements, as the province’s deadline was June 30. Council heard at a recent meeting that the city’s work was completed in three months, when normally it would have taken around two years.

To help the public understand changes, the city built a new map for the public to use, which outlines zones.

The City of Vernon’s new bylaw also changed the definitions of low density, medium density and high density. More about the bylaw and its impact on Vernon can be found online here.