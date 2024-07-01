Vernon author pens second novel blending historical fact with fiction

Photo: Contributed

Gregory Michael Nixon has once again gone back in time with his latest novel.

In 2022, the Vernon author released The Diomedeia: Diomedes, the Peoples of the Sea, and the Fall of the Hittite Empire, a blend of factual history and fiction.

The retired UNBC professor has now penned what he describes as a a shorter, tighter sequel novel.

“Diomedes in Kyprios (modern Cyprus) is set during the Bronze Age collapse when myth meets history,” Nixon said. “It’s action-packed and intimate, but it’s also a meditation on cultural exhaustion.”

Nixon said the Bronze Age collapse was “brought about by crises similar to our own, including drought, famine, disease, the accumulation of wealth and power in the hands of the few, the collapse of international trade, wars both internal and external, and runaway migration.”

“The Bronze Age Collapse was a time of such chaos that empires fell, royalty was overthrown, palaces and temples were burnt, and the hierarchy of the gods was forgotten, yet people's self-reliance in the Age of Iron emerged like never before, and the ancient Great Goddess of the Cycles of Time, who had been suppressed, began to regain her former dominance.”

The novel is under 300 pages with Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, as a major character.

The novel is out in eBook, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon.

It is also available at many booksellers, including Mosaic Books in Kelowna, Bookingham Palace in Salmon Arm, and on Amazon.

An audiobook is coming and will be available through Kobo, Google Books, Apple Books, and others.