One year after devastating downtown Vernon fire, BCPS confirms no charges will be laid

One year exactly since the fire on July 4, 2023, the BC Prosecution Service has confirmed to Castanet that the charge assessment standard was not met.

“The prosecutor concluded that there was no substantial likelihood of conviction and did not approve the charge,” said the BC Prosecution Service in an email.

“In these circumstances, not laying charges is the appropriate course of action.”

Under charge assessment guidelines, charges will only be approved if the Crown believes enough evidence has been gathered and there is a strong likelihood of conviction.

BCPS also noted the innocent until proven guilty aspect of the law, and that prosecution must prove guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Guidelines say doubts could arise from “evidence, the absence of evidence, inconsistencies in the evidence or the credibility or reliability of one or more of the witnesses.”

“The person accused of a crime does not have to prove that he or she did not commit the crime. Rather, the Crown bears the burden of proof from beginning to end,” reads the guidelines.

The news comes after Vernon RCMP said they’d identified a suspect and were “going back and forth” with BCPS to get charges laid.

At the time of the blaze, which knocked out power to parts of downtown and closed surrounding roads, RCMP treated the fire as suspicious. Since the July 2023 fire, other downtown businesses have reported attempted fires.

Most recently, employees at Surplus Herby’s reported someone lighting their garbage cans on fire before an unhoused man threw a rock into the window to trigger the stores alarm and get emergency help.