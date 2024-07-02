Plan to rezone 6092 Okanagan Landing Road gets first round of council approval

Photo: Google Street View A photo from 2021 shows a property off Okanagan Landing Road where an applicant is hoping to build medium density rental housing.

Mayor Victor Cumming said he was “really uncomfortable” with putting dense rental housing on a side-road in Okanagan Landing.

An applicant who wants to build housing is seeking to rezone 6092 Okanagan Landing Rd. and build medium density units on site. Reviewing the plan at council, Cumming argued it flies in the face of Vernon’s vision.

“Are we running apartment buildings down our arterial roads?” he said. “Is that the Vernon we are hoping to create? Or are we hoping to create a walkable, accessible community?”

He said the property is isolated from services, and so it diverges from planning principles. To create a walkable community, dense housing would need to be located near basics, like groceries within a short walk.

“This is putting an apartment block halfway between nothing,” Cumming said.

But some peers disagreed. Councillor Brian Quiring was first, when he argued the area is ready.

“There’s a lot of amenities that warrant higher density,” said Quiring. “In my opinion this is actually a reasonable approach for this property.”

Quiring listed off Ellison Elementary School, Clarence Fulton Secondary, the Okanagan Landing Multi-Use Path, Marshall Fields park, and Landing Plaza when he was painting a picture of nearby amenities.

Teresa Durning sided with Quiring.

She said Landing Plaza is nearby, providing staples like a grocery store, a fitness centre and pharmacy.

“I recommend that you fill two grocery bags full of groceries, and you start walking from Landing Plaza to this site,” Cumming replied.

“I’ll take my bike on the multi-use trail,” quipped Quiring, bringing the mayor to a laugh and the conversation to a vote.

Council voted to allow the property to be rezoned for medium density housing. A public hearing will be scheduled as the plan moves forward, giving community members a chance to share their thoughts on the plan.

The plot just off Okanagan Landing Road was zoned to allow for a seniors supportive housing development in 2017, however the project fell through. With council’s approval, the City of Vernon can move forward on rezoning the property from Public and Institutional to Residential Medium Density.

The applicant said they were open to agreements with the city about reserving 10 per cent of units for affordable housing, at below-market rental prices.