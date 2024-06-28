A Vernon teen who attacked a former friend will not spend time behind bars

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon teen has avoided time in a youth correctional centre for a “violent” and “cowardly” assault of a former friend.

The 16-year-old, M.Q., had previously pleaded guilty to an assault charge. The girl cannot be named under a publication ban protecting the identity of those under 18.

Provincial court judge David Patterson accepted a joint-submission from Crown and defence and on June 5 sentenced the 16-year-old girl to a 12-month conditional sentence order.

According to court documents, the assault took place on Sept. 16, 2023.

M.Q. and the victim, B.L., had been friends before M.Q. heard B.L. was “talking shit” about her. The assailant convinced the victim to meet up with her for "a pre-meditated beating.”

M.Q. and three others around the same age surrounded the victim and accused her of spreading rumours. B.L.’s denial “enraged” M.Q. who proceeded to attack her.

“[M.Q.] had intended to assault [B.L.] regardless of [her] denial, as this had been a planned assault,” reads the court decision.

The assault was captured on video by one of M.Q.’s friends and shows the victim was kicked and punched in the face and head no less than 36 times by M.Q. and her friends. The victim was also sprayed with pepper spray.

Court documents note the video was shared and seen by many community members, adding to the victim's humiliation. Following the attack, the victim moved away from Vernon.

Patterson’s decision took M.Q.’s Indigenous heritage, substance abuse issues, and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, into account. He noted M.Q.'s acknowledgment that her actions were wrong alongside changes she’s made to her life since her guilty plea – including sobriety.

M.Q. must abide by conditions for 12 months, including sobriety, no-contact with the victim, obeying by a curfew for the first three-months and a ban on possessing weapons.

“I do note, however, that had this not been a joint submission, I would have added conditions to the probation terms, including community work service, an apology letter to [B.L.], and a requirement for [M.Q.] to attend a First Nations restorative justice program," reads Patterson's decision.