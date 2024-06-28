Vernon's Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and A&W Music Festival starts today

Vernon's biggest party of the year kicks off today and runs through Canada Day.

The Funtastic Slo Pitch Tournament and A&W Music Festival brings hundreds of ball players and numerous bands to Vernon for three rollicking days of fun on the DND grounds at the south entrance to Vernon.

The Trews will be headlining tonight, replacing Toque, who was originally scheduled to headline the start of the three-day festival.

The Trews have numerous radio hits drawn from their seven studio albums.

They have been one of Canada’s most successful rock bands of the past decade, earning 19 Top 10 Rock radio singles - including two No. 1 nits - and multiple gold- and platinum-certified albums.

The band has also received multiple East Coast Music Awards, a CIMA Road Gold Award, an Independent Music Award (US) in 2009 for Best Rock/Metal Song, and numerous JUNO Award nominations.

The Trews have played thousands of shows worldwide, on their own as well as supporting the Rolling Stones, KISS, Robert Plant, Guns ‘n' Roses, Aerosmith, Weezer, Mumford & Sons, Bruce Springsteen, Switchfoot and more.

Also taking to the stage at the DND grounds at the south end of Vernon, will be the Young 'Uns.

The Young 'Uns are a staple in the local music scene, performing all over Western Canada for the past 34 years. Known as one of the busiest and hardest working cover bands in the Thompson/Okanagan, the Young 'Uns have performed at everything from bars to weddings to music festivals.

Linus opens the music festival, taking to the stage at 6 p.m.

Sparrow Blue performs at 7 p.m. with the Young 'Uns on stage at 8:30 p.m. and The Trews at 10 p.m.

For a full list of times and events, visit the Funtastic website.