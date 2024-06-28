Goldenrod spider spotted in Coldstream feasting on a bee

Photo: Rosina Fraser

Today's Bug of the Week is a rather unique-looking arachnoid.

The goldenrod spider is one of the more striking critters found in the insect realm, even though technically it is not an insect.

Insects have six legs, while spiders have eight, making them arachnids.

Rosina Fraser spotted a goldenrod arachnid at her Coldstream home feasting on a bee while sitting atop a flower.

“I was surprised to see a bee (being) so still on a flower, upon closer inspection I found it had been caught by a goldenrod spider,” Fraser said of the white goldenrod sitting on a white flower with a bee in its grasp.

Goldenrod spiders are usually yellow or white or a mix of both colours.

“Goldenrod spiders are interesting creatures,” said Steve Ball Sr., with Bug Masters in Kelowna. “They have the ability to change colours, usually from white with reddish stripes to yellow.”

Ball said it takes a while for the colour to change to yellow as the insect must diffuse the pigment through its body. Changing back to white is easier as they simply excrete the yellow pigment.

“The colour change is necessary to disguise the spider depending on the flower/plant it has chosen to call home,” Ball said. “They have a toxic venom - primarily enough to subdue insects - which the unsuspecting prey succumbs to and the spider then sucks up the liquid meal.”

Most of the spiders are seen as white-yellow are females, which are larger than the males that only slightly coloured and have brownish appendages.

“They are good at keeping predators away from plants such as grasshoppers, ants, leaf cutters etc. So if you have one in your garden consider it a friend,” Ball said.

And like all spiders, they are carnivores and while they do posses venom, they are harmless to humans.

Sometimes if they eat a coloured prey, the spider itself will take on that colour.

A member of the crab spider family, goldenrod spiders are often found hunting in goldenrod flowers – hence the name.

Goldenrod flowers are found throughout North American in open areas such as meadows, prairies and savannas, however the spider will use other flowers as well.

According to Wikipedia, they are called crab spiders because of their unique ability to walk sideways as well as forwards and backwards.

They have a complex visual system, with eight eyes, that they rely on for prey capture and for their colour-changing abilities.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.