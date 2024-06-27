Seniors rally in Vernon to demand a living wage, no matter who's in charge

Chelsey Mutter

“No matter who’s in power in politics, seniors deserve to have a living wage.”

That’s from Lorraine Beaudion, a senior rallying at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue in Vernon Thursday. Beaudion says she wants to raise awareness that seniors cannot live on current pension amounts.

She says she earns $1,200 a month – $14,400 per year which puts her well below the Canadian poverty threshold of $25,000 a year. She says the amount is less than most rents in the region, and doesn’t come close to covering things like food, prescriptions or heating bills.

The crowd of people continued to grow at the rally from 10:45 to about 11:30 a.m. Many passersby honked their horns and waved from their vehicles.

“Hopefully the word is getting out,” said Beaudoin. “I'm here because I am able to be here, and I'm representing those who still have to work. I know people in their 70s, they still have to work because they can't live on their pension.”

Carol Fawcett, provincial co-ordinator for the Tin Cup movement, says the rally is to draw attention to the fact seniors live below the poverty line and how unacceptable that is.

“I would like to see the old age pension increase. I would like to see them stop clawing back money – If you get more money [one] area, they claw back what they're giving you,” explained Fawcett.

“Seniors deserve respect and a quality of life, and if you're in your home worrying every month how you're going to make it to the end of the month, that's not a quality of life, not living in a dignified manner. That's what we're after, respect, dignity.”

It’s not the first rally for increased seniors' support. In March of this year, hundreds of seniors marched through downtown in a show of unity demanding more money to live on.

One supporter at Thursday’s event, Toni Rennie, said she would like seniors to receive the amount of money they pay into the CPP.

“When my dad died, my mom got peanuts of his pension,” Rennie said. “That doesn't seem right. Where did all his money go?”

More information about the Tin Cup movement can be found online here. Thursday's rally began at 11 a.m., and doesn't have a set end time.