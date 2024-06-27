District of Coldstream adopts bylaw that would allow for increased housing density

Photo: Unsplash/Josh Olalde

The District of Coldstream Council has adopted a bylaw which will allow for more housing in the North Okanagan community.

The bylaw was adopted to comply with new Province of British Columbia requirements coming out of the Homes for People plan, which mandates increased density on residential properties outside the Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR).

“The new bylaw is intended to be easier to use for residents and builders, consolidating the number of small lot residential zones from 12 to just two, based on a property’s access to district water and sewer services,” a press release from Coldstream said.

“All residential lots in the district will now be able to install a secondary suite, subject to Building Permit requirements. Residential lots outside the ALR tied into district sewer systems may be able to build up to four residential units, subject to sufficient water for fire flow.”

A copy of the bylaw can be found on the district’s website or by contacting the district planning staff at [email protected] for more information.