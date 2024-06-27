Vernon's Shanda Hill is nearing the finish line of an Ultra Triathlon

Photo: Facebook

In 82 hours, Vernon' Shanda Hill swam 19 km and biked an astounding 900 km in the Bretzel Ultra Triathlon in France.

And as of Thursday morning, Hill was at the 111 km mark of the final 211 km of the running portion of the event.

“I spoke with her this morning, and despite the sun beating down with sprinkles of rain to cool her, her energy levels are high. She’s sustaining herself with water and fruit, and every 10-12 laps, she stops to cool her feet to avoid blisters,” Kyla Schleppe said on Hill's Facebook page.

“Last night, she accidentally fell asleep for three hours while putting her socks back on due to exhaustion. However, that sleep must have lit a fire in her because she’s hammering out the kilometres and feels confident that she will finish late tonight (tomorrow in Colmar).”

Schleppe said this race is far out of Hill's comfort zone, as she has been conditioned to run up to two to four times the distance of this race. Hill is known for completing double-deca's which is a 76-kilometre swim, 3,600-km bike, and 844-km run.

“We are all very proud of her hard work in accomplishing this esteemed race with a brilliant roster of athletes — the best in the world,” Schleppe said.

As of Thursday morning Hill was 20th overall and fifth among the female competitors.

To follow Hill's progress, visit her Facebook page.