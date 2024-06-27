Vernon businessman helps North Okanagan neighbourhood be FireSmart

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon businessman has stepped up to help make the North Okanagan a little safer from wildfires this summer.

Scott Anderson, owner of North Okanagan waste removal company Dump Runz, partnered with FireSmart to supply several large brush bins at Canadian Lakeview Estates on Tronson Road to allow local residents to remove flammable material from the area.

Anderson’s company also offers special pricing to FireSmart initiatives in Vernon and outlying areas.

Under the direction and encouragement of the Canadian Lakeview Estates Homeowner’s Association and Wes Brassard of FireSmart, numerous homeowners banded together to collect materials and make their area safer.

“The success of this effort speaks to the success of private companies working in co-operation with the community to solve problems,” said Anderson. “Whether it’s helping to solve fire issues, sponsoring events, donating items or labour, there’s a great deal of goodwill out there waiting to be harnessed.”