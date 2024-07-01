City of Vernon crews will be working on a section of Kalamalka Lake Road starting Tuesday

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists can expect travel delays along Kalamalka Lake Road this week while crews upgrade utility services.

Starting as early as 5 a.m. on Tuesday July 2, city of Vernon crews will be installing water, sanitary and storm services on a portion of Kalamalka Lake Road between 19th Avenue and Pottery Road.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained in both directions until the project is complete.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, July 5. The timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, city officials said every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.