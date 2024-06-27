Ministry of Environment says inspection report in the works following Middle Shuswap River pollution concerns

Photo: Facebook/Cherryville Water Stewards

The Ministry of Environment says no public information is available yet regarding a recent inspection around pollution and high E. Coli counts in the Middle Shuswap River near Cherryville.

A growing number of civilian concerns have been raised over alleged intensive cattle operations in the area polluting the Shuswap River. The ministry told Castanet that inspections to ensure agricultural regulation compliance would take place during the week of May 29.

Castanet asked the ministry for an update and for more information about its process in situations like this.

“Ministry staff were recently in the area to inspect. Staff will be reviewing the findings and will publish an inspection report in the coming weeks. Results of the inspection will be posted here,” the ministry replied in an email, directing people to its natural resource compliance reporting website.

The response comes after activist group Bee S.A.F.E launched a petition to demand greater protection of the Middle Shuswap Water source.

Bee S.A.F.E co-founders Carla Vierke and Huguette Allen shared reports from February this year which showed an E. coli count of 2,420 in the river at Sugar Lake Road. Counts should be at zero, and Health Canada recommends people not swim in water with E. coli counts higher than 200.

Testing done on May 12 at various other sites along the Shuswap River show a dramatic reduction in E. coli counts, with some counts at less than one. The CARO report shows testing at various locations are still above regulated limits.

A Facebook post from the Cherryville Water Stewards says E. coli counts dropped to 248 during an April 20 analysis done in at the Sugar Lake Road location. The post does not include a copy of the CARO report, and are therefore unverified by Castanet.

Vierke said a demonstration is being held this Sunday to show government officials that they will continue to fight for better protections of the water.

“There's a lot of lip service about protecting water. …But if you really look into it, there's zero protection, and there's pollution occurring everywhere,” Vierke said. “If there was protection, we wouldn't be in the boat we are in today, spending billions of dollars on purifying water that has been polluted because industry isn't mandated to shut down pollution.

“There's never any talk of protecting water by stopping the pollution at source.”

She acknowledged that rules and regulations exist to protect water and stop pollution, but said she doesn’t feel anyone is enforcing them. Vierke and Bee S.A.F.E are calling for better enforcement of existing policies.

The demonstration will be held at Highway 6 at North Fork Road from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The location is at the site of a farm the group alleges has been causing the pollution.

Castanet has reached out to the farm and received an offer to tour the location for “the other side of the story,” but no times have been set.

Vierke said anyone is welcome to join the demonstration, but asks people to park on North Fork Road to avoid disrupting the highway.