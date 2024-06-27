Football program to get $13k after Vernon city council requests review

Photo: W.L. Seaton Athletics/Facebook

Vernon city council has agreed to give a $13,000 discretionary grant to the W.L. Seaton Secondary School Sonics football program, after asking the city’s financial committee to review the recommended amount.

City staff had previously made funding recommendations to council for 15 discretionary grants, and council approved all recommendations except for the football program.

Coun. Teresa Durning asked for a review to be done on the amount being recommended.

“I didn’t oppose giving them money, I opposed the amount,” said Durning. “In the future, if we would, maybe, reduce the amount so we could spread the money a little further. Especially if we have a focus on supporting youth or kids sports in our community.”

The city’s financial committee stood by the $13,000 it initially recommended, which was less than the $20,000 the program initially requested.

Vernon council approved the re-recommended amount of $13,000.