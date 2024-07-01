Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society bringing back food sharing program

Photo: Pixabay

A produce-sharing program is coming back to the North Okanagan for those who may otherwise go without.

The Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society (SAFIS) is starting the program at the Community Garden behind the red caboose in downtown Armstrong July 8.

"We are encouraging anyone who has excess produce to bring it to the volunteers at the Community Garden between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday,” said Jill de la Salle in a press release.

From 10 a.m. until noon, the produce will be passed on to people who do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“To accommodate people who are working or who cannot drop off or pick up in the morning, we will also be open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for drop off and pick up,” de la Salle said.

This is the 16th year SAFIS has operated the program that will run every Monday from July 8 to Oct. 7.

“With the increase in food prices and other commodities, the free fresh produce will benefit people more than ever. Sharing produce not only provides people with fresh locally grown food but generates a conversation about growing food, preparing food and storing food,” de la Salle said.