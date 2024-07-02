Dancing with the Vernon Stars team holding special dance for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: Facebook

Team Flirty Dancing is holding another fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Better known as Ryan Sheepwash and Kris Fuller, Team Flirty Dancing will be taking part in the Dancing With the Vernon Stars event.

But before then, the pair are holding a fundraiser at the Vernon Elks Lodge.

The July 13 fundraiser event will feature Dirty Dancing trivia, dance games, dance challenges, a DJ and more.

Tickets for the Tight and Bright Dance Party – featuring and '80s vibe - are $19 for the 19+ event.

There are 10 teams competing in Dancing With the Vernon Stars with the finale planned for Sept. 28.

Dancing with the Vernon Stars tickets will be available for purchase online June 28.

The event will open at 5:30 p.m. and includes a buffet-style dinner. The dancers will begin their show at 8 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium, 3310 37th Ave.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

Various genres of dance will be highlighted throughout the night with three awards being presented: Judge’s Choice Award, Community Favourite Award and Highest Fundraising Team Award

Judge’s Choice Award: Awarded to the dance pair who the judges decide was the best performance.

Community Favourite Award: Awarded to the dance pair who receive the most amount of “votes” from the public.

Highest Fundraising Team Award: Awarded to the team who raises the most funds for North Okanagan Hospice Society.