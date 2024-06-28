Search and Rescue reminds public of tips to stay safe on hikes this summer

Photo: VSAR/Facebook

Following mountain, river and lake tasks, Vernon Search and Rescue is reminding the public of safety tips to keep in mind while exploring the outdoors.

VSAR was recently deployed seven times in nine days.

Coralie Nair, with VSAR, said she hopes the public will keep in mind a “small amount of effort” can help keep them safe in Canada’s backyard this summer.

She recommends safety tips referred to as “the three T’s,” which is taking the essentials, training and trip planning.

Essentials to bring on a trip

The search and rescue expert says things to bring on a hike to the outdoors include water, extra clothing, a fire starter, a navigational device, a means of communication, a light source and food. Nobody should rely upon a cell phone, she said, because they die – or get no service.

Roughly 90 per cent of VSAR’s service area is outside of cell reach, Nairn said. If someone gets lost, it's an unreliable form of communication. They also run out of battery and leave a person without the built-in light and navigational tools, where a traditional map and a flashlight could have made the difference in getting out safely.

Training for the outdoors

Hiking doesn’t require as much training as other pastimes, however, Nairn said people should learn how to use a map, and be familiar with tips such as staying put as soon as you realize you are lost, and building a “nest” to get yourself off the ground to preserve body heat.

“Hug a tree,” said Nairn. “That’s Number 1. Stop moving your feet. Get yourself up off the ground.”

Trip planning

Nairn said trip planning for the backcountry includes telling someone where you are going, and following through by actually going to where you said you would go.

This can assist rescues, as the team is responsible for 85,000-square kilometres of back country.

"None of us plan on getting lost," she said.

It can also be helpful to familiarize yourself with the environment you are visiting, such as checking it out on a map. Trip planning can also include a deadline, where someone calls for help if they don't hear from you by a certain time.

“There is no minimum wait time to call. As soon as you think someone is missing, call 911." The team has received roughly 34 calls this year so far, and sees a yearly average of about 65.

“[We want] to work ourselves out of a job,” said Nairn. That comes by teaching people how to not get lost, rather than rescuing them once the situation as escalated.

For more information about staying safe while exploring the outdoors, VSAR encourages people to go to adventuresmart.ca.